3211 14th Ave S

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Great 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in N. Beacon Hill with separate work studio and storage - Spacious N. Beacon Hill home available on May 1, 2020. Large and cozy living room with great natural light, hardwood floors throughout, with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main level. Daylight basement feature master suite with upgraded vanity, separate living room and a kitchenette. Master suite walks out to outdoor patio for your private entertainment and bbq.



Garage has been coverted to a separate private working studio, great for those that work from home, with lots of extra storage space below. Plenty of street parking with easy access to light rail, downtown Seattle, International District, and Stadiums. Walk score 73. Sorry No Pets. Washer/Dryer in unit. Table downstairs is not included but can be for sales. Tenants pay all utilities plus $100 toward ongoing yard maintenance.



For showings, please call Toni at 425-327-0446. House is available now with first, last months rent and security deposit due upon move in. Please follow the attached link to find our screening criteria:

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



(RLNE5701699)