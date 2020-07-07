All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

3211 14th Ave S

3211 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3211 14th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in N. Beacon Hill with separate work studio and storage - Spacious N. Beacon Hill home available on May 1, 2020. Large and cozy living room with great natural light, hardwood floors throughout, with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main level. Daylight basement feature master suite with upgraded vanity, separate living room and a kitchenette. Master suite walks out to outdoor patio for your private entertainment and bbq.

Garage has been coverted to a separate private working studio, great for those that work from home, with lots of extra storage space below. Plenty of street parking with easy access to light rail, downtown Seattle, International District, and Stadiums. Walk score 73. Sorry No Pets. Washer/Dryer in unit. Table downstairs is not included but can be for sales. Tenants pay all utilities plus $100 toward ongoing yard maintenance.

For showings, please call Toni at 425-327-0446. House is available now with first, last months rent and security deposit due upon move in. Please follow the attached link to find our screening criteria:
https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

(RLNE5701699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 14th Ave S have any available units?
3211 14th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 14th Ave S have?
Some of 3211 14th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 14th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3211 14th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 14th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3211 14th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3211 14th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3211 14th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3211 14th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3211 14th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 14th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3211 14th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3211 14th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3211 14th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 14th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 14th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

