315 13th Avenue East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

13th Ave E. & John. Large beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath for rent. second level, 30ft Deck,

wood floor , professional long term neighborhood. Quiet building, Huge living room with large window and sliding door to the patio. Wood floor, Several large storage, Free covered

parking . Safeway, Bank, Restaurants, grocery, shopping ,Light rail & downtown bus station, hospital, Microsoft connector bus stop etc. all at walking distance.

**Rent: $2100 ( including one covered parking ), **Deposit: : $1200( $1000 refundable)

**Utilities: $120 for two people. **Lease : 12 months. **Available: May 1st.

**No pets, No smoking, No parties. **Contact: 206-3104063

**Require :1.Application form. 2.Two Pay stubs. 3. last month bank statement. 4. Credit score.