All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 315 13th Avenue East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
315 13th Avenue East
Last updated March 23 2020 at 7:07 AM

315 13th Avenue East

315 13th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

315 13th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
13th Ave E. & John. Large beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath for rent. second level, 30ft Deck,
wood floor , professional long term neighborhood. Quiet building, Huge living room with large window and sliding door to the patio. Wood floor, Several large storage, Free covered
parking . Safeway, Bank, Restaurants, grocery, shopping ,Light rail & downtown bus station, hospital, Microsoft connector bus stop etc. all at walking distance.
**Rent: $2100 ( including one covered parking ), **Deposit: : $1200( $1000 refundable)
**Utilities: $120 for two people. **Lease : 12 months. **Available: May 1st.
**No pets, No smoking, No parties. **Contact: 206-3104063
**Require :1.Application form. 2.Two Pay stubs. 3. last month bank statement. 4. Credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 13th Avenue East have any available units?
315 13th Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 13th Avenue East have?
Some of 315 13th Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 13th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
315 13th Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 13th Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 315 13th Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 315 13th Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 315 13th Avenue East offers parking.
Does 315 13th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 13th Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 13th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 315 13th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 315 13th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 315 13th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 315 13th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 13th Avenue East has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Crane @ Interbay
3200 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University