3053 14th Ave W Unit 301 Available 02/15/20 AWESOME VIEW and location on West Queen -

This contemporary updated Queen Anne/Interbay condo offers you a FANTASTIC western view. Watch the sunset while you eat dinner. A striking freshly renovated open floor plan, brand new appliances, a chic breakfast bar and lots of cool tasteful touches throughout like a rainfall shower, sliding glass doors and more! And what a location! Nestled into the west side of Queen Anne and Interbay, enjoy easy access in and out of downtown and Ballard and, of course, the gorgeous Queen Anne neighborhood. Public transportation is a breeze with the D Rapid Ride a block away! There is also one premium off-street parking spot, the best one for the building! Don't miss this opportunity before it's snatched up!



Oh what a VIEW! Private balcony to take it all in!

Amazing Queen Anne/Interbay location!

Easy access location

Great open floor plan with new appliances incl. washer/dryer

Public transportation a block away!



-$45 application fee per adult

-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($20 monthly)

-For questions please call or text: Gretchen Bear (206) 577-0597

-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



