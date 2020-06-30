Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

303 N 44th Street, #303 Available 04/01/20 Beautiful Fremont Condo with Sweeping Views - Incredible top floor condo in the heart of Seattle. Enjoy watching the sunsets from your private balcony with a stunning view of the Olympic mountains, Ballard Bridge and Ship Canal. Beautifully updated, this home's features include an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances and counter bar, two off-street parking spaces, storage unit, laundry located in building, hardwood floors, and a quiet master bedroom with plenty of closet space.



~ Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months, no interest).

~ Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~ $50/mo for covered parking.

~ $100/month for Water/Sewer/Garbage. All other utilities tenant responsibility.

~ Lease term is 12-15 months.



