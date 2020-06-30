All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

303 N 44th Street, #303

303 North 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 North 44th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
303 N 44th Street, #303 Available 04/01/20 Beautiful Fremont Condo with Sweeping Views - Incredible top floor condo in the heart of Seattle. Enjoy watching the sunsets from your private balcony with a stunning view of the Olympic mountains, Ballard Bridge and Ship Canal. Beautifully updated, this home's features include an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances and counter bar, two off-street parking spaces, storage unit, laundry located in building, hardwood floors, and a quiet master bedroom with plenty of closet space.

~ Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months, no interest).
~ Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~ $50/mo for covered parking.
~ $100/month for Water/Sewer/Garbage. All other utilities tenant responsibility.
~ Lease term is 12-15 months.

(RLNE2492918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 N 44th Street, #303 have any available units?
303 N 44th Street, #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 N 44th Street, #303 have?
Some of 303 N 44th Street, #303's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 N 44th Street, #303 currently offering any rent specials?
303 N 44th Street, #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 N 44th Street, #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 N 44th Street, #303 is pet friendly.
Does 303 N 44th Street, #303 offer parking?
Yes, 303 N 44th Street, #303 offers parking.
Does 303 N 44th Street, #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 N 44th Street, #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 N 44th Street, #303 have a pool?
No, 303 N 44th Street, #303 does not have a pool.
Does 303 N 44th Street, #303 have accessible units?
No, 303 N 44th Street, #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 N 44th Street, #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 N 44th Street, #303 does not have units with dishwashers.

