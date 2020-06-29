Amenities

OPEN HOUSE: This Friday at 1pm.



With a Walk Score of 99, it's hard to beat this chic condo in fantastic Pike Lofts! (on the corner of Pine and Melrose)



Move-in special! Two weeks off your 1st full month's rent!



Features:



- Fully equipped kitchen w/ spacious cabinetry.



Abundant choice of restaurants/coffee shops just outside your door, including Starbuck's Roastery (outside your bedroom window!), Six Arms, Terra Plata, Mamoom, Taylor Shellfish and Victrola Coffee Roasters. Great retail options abound with funky and fun independent shops as well as Nordstrom and Pacific Place just down the hill. The Paramount Theater, AMC Pacific Place and Regal Cinemas Meridian 16 are just a quick walk as well.



Application fee: $49 pp.

Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Property Address: 303 E Pike St Apt 304, Seattle, King County, Washington 98122.



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/303-E-Pike-St-Apt-304-Seattle-WA-98122



Rental Criteria Includes:



- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



