Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

303 E Pike St Apt 304

303 East Pike Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 East Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98122
First Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE: This Friday at 1pm.

With a Walk Score of 99, it's hard to beat this chic condo in fantastic Pike Lofts! (on the corner of Pine and Melrose)

Move-in special! Two weeks off your 1st full month's rent!

Features:

- Fully equipped kitchen w/ spacious cabinetry.

Abundant choice of restaurants/coffee shops just outside your door, including Starbuck's Roastery (outside your bedroom window!), Six Arms, Terra Plata, Mamoom, Taylor Shellfish and Victrola Coffee Roasters. Great retail options abound with funky and fun independent shops as well as Nordstrom and Pacific Place just down the hill. The Paramount Theater, AMC Pacific Place and Regal Cinemas Meridian 16 are just a quick walk as well.

Application fee: $49 pp.
Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 303 E Pike St Apt 304, Seattle, King County, Washington 98122.

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/303-E-Pike-St-Apt-304-Seattle-WA-98122

Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5151120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 E Pike St Apt 304 have any available units?
303 E Pike St Apt 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 E Pike St Apt 304 have?
Some of 303 E Pike St Apt 304's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 E Pike St Apt 304 currently offering any rent specials?
303 E Pike St Apt 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 E Pike St Apt 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 E Pike St Apt 304 is pet friendly.
Does 303 E Pike St Apt 304 offer parking?
Yes, 303 E Pike St Apt 304 offers parking.
Does 303 E Pike St Apt 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 E Pike St Apt 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 E Pike St Apt 304 have a pool?
No, 303 E Pike St Apt 304 does not have a pool.
Does 303 E Pike St Apt 304 have accessible units?
No, 303 E Pike St Apt 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 E Pike St Apt 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 E Pike St Apt 304 has units with dishwashers.
