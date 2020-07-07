All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

303 16th Ave S

303 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

303 16th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Central District 3BR/2.25BA Townhome - Minutes to Everything! Available NOW - Outstanding Built Green Craftsman Townhome w/ sweeping views of the stadiums, West Seattle, Beacon Hill & Rainier Valley. No HOA dues!
Features include spacious rooms, garage, open design floor plan, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, cherry cabinets, designer fixtures, and lovely views from tons of light bedrooms. Large windows & vaulted ceilings.
Lower level bdrm & 3/4 bath, perfect for guests or office. Attached 1-car garage. Blocks to parks, downtown, Seattle U, Central Area, Int'l District, stadiums, First Hill, transit, freeways. Pets negotiable with deposit.
Call now! This won't last!
If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

(RLNE4351549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 16th Ave S have any available units?
303 16th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 16th Ave S have?
Some of 303 16th Ave S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 16th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
303 16th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 16th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 303 16th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 303 16th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 303 16th Ave S offers parking.
Does 303 16th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 16th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 16th Ave S have a pool?
No, 303 16th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 303 16th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 303 16th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 303 16th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 16th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

