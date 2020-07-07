303 16th Ave S

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Central District 3BR/2.25BA Townhome - Minutes to Everything! Available NOW - Outstanding Built Green Craftsman Townhome w/ sweeping views of the stadiums, West Seattle, Beacon Hill & Rainier Valley. No HOA dues!

Features include spacious rooms, garage, open design floor plan, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, cherry cabinets, designer fixtures, and lovely views from tons of light bedrooms. Large windows & vaulted ceilings.

Lower level bdrm & 3/4 bath, perfect for guests or office. Attached 1-car garage. Blocks to parks, downtown, Seattle U, Central Area, Int'l District, stadiums, First Hill, transit, freeways. Pets negotiable with deposit.

Call now! This won't last!

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



