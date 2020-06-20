All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

3023 Southwest Orleans Street

3023 Southwest Orleans Street · (206) 599-9298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3023 Southwest Orleans Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Fairmount Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable craftsman home situated at the end of SW Orleans Street. Peek-a-boo view of downtown Seattle. Close to transportation (Metro C line and Water Taxi Shuttle), Alki trail access, and Restaurants. Quick access to the avoid "The Bridge" traffic. Huge basement with lots of storage. Available now! Pets case by case.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Southwest Orleans Street have any available units?
3023 Southwest Orleans Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3023 Southwest Orleans Street currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Southwest Orleans Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Southwest Orleans Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3023 Southwest Orleans Street is pet friendly.
Does 3023 Southwest Orleans Street offer parking?
No, 3023 Southwest Orleans Street does not offer parking.
Does 3023 Southwest Orleans Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Southwest Orleans Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Southwest Orleans Street have a pool?
No, 3023 Southwest Orleans Street does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Southwest Orleans Street have accessible units?
No, 3023 Southwest Orleans Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Southwest Orleans Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 Southwest Orleans Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3023 Southwest Orleans Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3023 Southwest Orleans Street does not have units with air conditioning.
