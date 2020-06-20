3023 Southwest Orleans Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable craftsman home situated at the end of SW Orleans Street. Peek-a-boo view of downtown Seattle. Close to transportation (Metro C line and Water Taxi Shuttle), Alki trail access, and Restaurants. Quick access to the avoid "The Bridge" traffic. Huge basement with lots of storage. Available now! Pets case by case.

