All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3021 17th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3021 17th Ave S
Last updated May 2 2019 at 11:25 PM

3021 17th Ave S

3021 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3021 17th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Three bedroom upstairs unit of a beautiful craftsman in North Beacon Hill. Just a 3-minute walk to Beacon Hill light rail station. Walk-in closet in one of the rooms. Stainless appliances and a new washer/dryer. Located on a quiet street but close to all amenities in the Beacon Hill Urban village including restaurants, brewery, groceries, shops, and library. Easy access to bus routes, I-5, and downtown Seattle.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis with approved pet deposit.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 17th Ave S have any available units?
3021 17th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 17th Ave S have?
Some of 3021 17th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 17th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3021 17th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 17th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 17th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3021 17th Ave S offer parking?
No, 3021 17th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3021 17th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 17th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 17th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3021 17th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3021 17th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3021 17th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 17th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 17th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University