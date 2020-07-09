3021 17th Ave S

Amenities

Three bedroom upstairs unit of a beautiful craftsman in North Beacon Hill. Just a 3-minute walk to Beacon Hill light rail station. Walk-in closet in one of the rooms. Stainless appliances and a new washer/dryer. Located on a quiet street but close to all amenities in the Beacon Hill Urban village including restaurants, brewery, groceries, shops, and library. Easy access to bus routes, I-5, and downtown Seattle.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis with approved pet deposit.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



