3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly

"1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT "!! West Seattle/Top Floor/ 1bd 1bath City View Condo/ Sausalito Condos/ Roof Top Deck/ Garage Parking!! - Enjoy city and mountain views from this top floor unit, light, bright and airy! 1bed/1 bath condo conveniently located in West Seattle. The Sausalito Condominiums are minutes from Luna Park as well as the shops and restaurants in both the Alaska and Admiral Junctions!! Featuring vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinets, small utility room w/ washer and dryer!! There is a deluxe Wall Bed with built-in TV allowing extraordinary space saving advantages (room for house guests etc ). Close to Bus Stop and has a designated underground parking spot, fob entry and rooftop deck! This is a must see! Owner offering "1/2 off first month's rent" move in special!!



No Dogs Allowed



