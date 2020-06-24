All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500

3015 Southwest Avalon Way · No Longer Available
Location

3015 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle, WA 98126
North Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
"1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT "!! West Seattle/Top Floor/ 1bd 1bath City View Condo/ Sausalito Condos/ Roof Top Deck/ Garage Parking!! - Enjoy city and mountain views from this top floor unit, light, bright and airy! 1bed/1 bath condo conveniently located in West Seattle. The Sausalito Condominiums are minutes from Luna Park as well as the shops and restaurants in both the Alaska and Admiral Junctions!! Featuring vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinets, small utility room w/ washer and dryer!! There is a deluxe Wall Bed with built-in TV allowing extraordinary space saving advantages (room for house guests etc ). Close to Bus Stop and has a designated underground parking spot, fob entry and rooftop deck! This is a must see! Owner offering "1/2 off first month's rent" move in special!!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4676370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 have any available units?
3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 have?
Some of 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 currently offering any rent specials?
3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 is pet friendly.
Does 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 offer parking?
Yes, 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 offers parking.
Does 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 have a pool?
No, 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 does not have a pool.
Does 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 have accessible units?
No, 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 SW Avalon Way Unit #500 has units with dishwashers.
