3015 14th Avenue W Unit 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3015 14th Avenue W Unit 2

3015 14th Avenue West · (408) 917-0430
Location

3015 14th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, UNFURNISHED APARTMENT on the dynamic North Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle. It has 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, and street parking is free.

Inside, the cozy unit has carpeted floors throughout the unit and wide windows with blinds for privacy. The horseshoe-type kitchen is equipped with fine new cabinets that have plenty of storage, smooth granite countertop, and a stainless-steel refrigerator and a range/oven. There is a shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available along with electric heating for climate control. The exterior has a relaxing patio-- perfect for some much-needed R&R. No pets but still negotiable.

The tenant pays electricity, cable, internet, and phone (Comcast) while the landlord will be responsible for water, trash, and sewage.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Sound View Terrace Park, Bayview Playground, and Rogers Park, Seattle, WA.

Bus lines:
32 - 0.1 mile
D Line - 0.1 mile
994 - 0.2 mile
1 - 0.3 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

