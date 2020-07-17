3015 14th Avenue W Unit 2

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Charming, UNFURNISHED APARTMENT on the dynamic North Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle. It has 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, and street parking is free.
Inside, the cozy unit has carpeted floors throughout the unit and wide windows with blinds for privacy. The horseshoe-type kitchen is equipped with fine new cabinets that have plenty of storage, smooth granite countertop, and a stainless-steel refrigerator and a range/oven. There is a shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available along with electric heating for climate control. The exterior has a relaxing patio-- perfect for some much-needed R&R. No pets but still negotiable.
The tenant pays electricity, cable, internet, and phone (Comcast) while the landlord will be responsible for water, trash, and sewage.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Sound View Terrace Park, Bayview Playground, and Rogers Park, Seattle, WA.
Bus lines:
32 - 0.1 mile
D Line - 0.1 mile
994 - 0.2 mile
1 - 0.3 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5867788)