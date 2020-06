Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Bright, airy, and beautiful describe this 3 bedroom gem. Situated in the increasingly popular High Point neighborhood of West Seattle, this home has it all: soaring 9 foot ceilings, open floorpan perfect for entertaining, delectable master suite, spacious outdoor space, and private garage. Beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet, fireplace, and covered front porch round out this home. Close to parks, library, transit and less than 7 miles from DT Seattle.



(RLNE5306614)