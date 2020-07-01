3006 e Howell St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available 06/01/20 Cozy 2 bed 2 bath near Capitol Hill - Property Id: 18790



The home is a 2-story duplex located in Madrona which is 5 minutes from Capitol Hill (a neighborhood that features Seattle's top bars and restaurants), 15 minutes from downtown Seattle, 10 minutes from Fremont and easy quick access to I-90 and 520.



The home was recently renovated in 2016 and features a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom on the top floor and a separate suite on the first floor with a private entrance, bedroom, kitchenette, and bathroom. It has beautiful hardwood floors. It is the ideal home for roommates. There is a small fenced in backyard and a large patio in the front with room for entertaining and a grill. The home is a on quiet street near a park and has plenty of parking, including a garage and off street parking. The place includes a refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and in unit washer and dryer.



Small trained pets are allowed for an additional fee. No smoking. Utilities not included.

