All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3006 e Howell St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3006 e Howell St.
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

3006 e Howell St.

3006 East Howell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3006 East Howell Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 06/01/20 Cozy 2 bed 2 bath near Capitol Hill - Property Id: 18790

The home is a 2-story duplex located in Madrona which is 5 minutes from Capitol Hill (a neighborhood that features Seattle's top bars and restaurants), 15 minutes from downtown Seattle, 10 minutes from Fremont and easy quick access to I-90 and 520.

The home was recently renovated in 2016 and features a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom on the top floor and a separate suite on the first floor with a private entrance, bedroom, kitchenette, and bathroom. It has beautiful hardwood floors. It is the ideal home for roommates. There is a small fenced in backyard and a large patio in the front with room for entertaining and a grill. The home is a on quiet street near a park and has plenty of parking, including a garage and off street parking. The place includes a refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and in unit washer and dryer.

Small trained pets are allowed for an additional fee. No smoking. Utilities not included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18790
Property Id 18790

(RLNE5624555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 e Howell St. have any available units?
3006 e Howell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 e Howell St. have?
Some of 3006 e Howell St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 e Howell St. currently offering any rent specials?
3006 e Howell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 e Howell St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 e Howell St. is pet friendly.
Does 3006 e Howell St. offer parking?
Yes, 3006 e Howell St. offers parking.
Does 3006 e Howell St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 e Howell St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 e Howell St. have a pool?
No, 3006 e Howell St. does not have a pool.
Does 3006 e Howell St. have accessible units?
No, 3006 e Howell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 e Howell St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 e Howell St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Citizen
1222 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Lawrence Lofts
1818 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University