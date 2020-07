Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Large 3 Bed 2.5 Bath House in Magnolia! - This 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath house in Magnolia is Now Available! Sized at 2800 Sq Ft, the house has hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, full size basement, rec room, storage, 2 off-street parking spaces, and its own private patio. Uses oil heating and tenant pays all utilities. Full size w/d. Has territorial views and Mt Rainier can be seen on a clear day!



Please call Quorum Real Estate at 206.283.6000 if interested!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5118552)