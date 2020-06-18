All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2910 E Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2910 E Spring Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

2910 E Spring Street

2910 East Spring Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2910 East Spring Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Pleasant, unfurnished, 800-sq.-ft, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment (basement) on the Madrona neighborhood in Seattle.

The homey interior features hardwood and tile floor, carpet in the dining and living area, the basement is made of concrete, vinyl floor in the bathroom and kitchen, tile in the hallway, the mudroom is painted concrete, and laminate flooring in the bedroom.

Additional room: mudroom. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space and a smooth granite countertop. Refrigerator, water heater, oven/range, and garbage disposal are included along with in-unit washer and dryer. For climate control, it has electric heating. A small basketball court and a small patio outside await the lucky renter to use for outdoor activities or purely for relaxation.

It comes with 1 parking space uncovered parking.

Pets are welcome (but not more than 25 lbs.) with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Electricity, water, sewage, and WIFI/internet will be covered by the landlord. Tenant pays the phone bill.

Walk Score: 87
Bike Score: 78

2910 East Spring Street Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Its also a Very Bikeable location, thanks to the excellent bike lanes in the area.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MjvpBocrwCd

Nearby parks: Nora's Woods, Madrona Playground and Alvin Larkins Park.

Nearby Schools:
McGilvra Elementary School - 1.59 miles, 8/10
Thurgood Marshall Elementary School - 1.46 miles, 7/10
Madrona - 0.17 miles, 5/10
Garfield High School - 0.59 mile, 6/10

Bus lines:
84 - 0.1 mile
2 - 0.1 mile
980 - 0.1 mile
984 - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Stcr FHS - 1.2 mile
LINK - 1.3 mile

(RLNE5186614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 E Spring Street have any available units?
2910 E Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 E Spring Street have?
Some of 2910 E Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 E Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
2910 E Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 E Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 E Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 2910 E Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 2910 E Spring Street offers parking.
Does 2910 E Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2910 E Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 E Spring Street have a pool?
No, 2910 E Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 2910 E Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 2910 E Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 E Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 E Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University