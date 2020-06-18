2910 E Spring Street

Amenities

Pleasant, unfurnished, 800-sq.-ft, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment (basement) on the Madrona neighborhood in Seattle.



The homey interior features hardwood and tile floor, carpet in the dining and living area, the basement is made of concrete, vinyl floor in the bathroom and kitchen, tile in the hallway, the mudroom is painted concrete, and laminate flooring in the bedroom.



Additional room: mudroom. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space and a smooth granite countertop. Refrigerator, water heater, oven/range, and garbage disposal are included along with in-unit washer and dryer. For climate control, it has electric heating. A small basketball court and a small patio outside await the lucky renter to use for outdoor activities or purely for relaxation.



It comes with 1 parking space uncovered parking.



Pets are welcome (but not more than 25 lbs.) with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Electricity, water, sewage, and WIFI/internet will be covered by the landlord. Tenant pays the phone bill.



Walk Score: 87

Bike Score: 78



2910 East Spring Street Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Its also a Very Bikeable location, thanks to the excellent bike lanes in the area.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MjvpBocrwCd



Nearby parks: Nora's Woods, Madrona Playground and Alvin Larkins Park.



Nearby Schools:

McGilvra Elementary School - 1.59 miles, 8/10

Thurgood Marshall Elementary School - 1.46 miles, 7/10

Madrona - 0.17 miles, 5/10

Garfield High School - 0.59 mile, 6/10



Bus lines:

84 - 0.1 mile

2 - 0.1 mile

980 - 0.1 mile

984 - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Stcr FHS - 1.2 mile

LINK - 1.3 mile



