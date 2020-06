Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath available 2/20/2020. Hardwood floors, gas stove and fireplace, quartz countertops, and built in closet organizer. Washer/Dryer in Unit and additional storage in garage included. Parking available for $50/monthly and W/S/G is $45/monthly per person. Pets welcomed with approval. Please call Jessica to view apartment 206-778-0940