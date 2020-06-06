2837 SW Nevada St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful near new townhouse West Seattle - Modern living in West Seattle. Hardwood floors, radiant heat, private patio & great natural light throughout this brand new town-home. Lower level: includes bedroom, full bath which opens onto a private patio. Main level: Open floor plan great for entertaining, features kitchen with quartz counter tops, soft close cabinets, stainless appliances; living room with gas fireplace; powder room. Balcony perfect for the barbecue and people watching. Upper level: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room One Car Garage + on street parking Walk: C-Line Rapid Ride Bus Line Luna Park, Longfellow Creek, Delridge Community Center.



Pets will be accepted on a case-by-case basis, size and breed restrictions apply. Must have rental reference for pet(s), additional deposit will be required, limit two pets per unit. Additional Pet Rent of $50 per month will be charged.



Available Now! 12 Month Lease Term Rent:$2595.00. Deposit:$2000.00 Last Month Rent (Negotiable).

No smoking.

Please note our application procedures include the following: Every person 18 years of age or older must submit an application to be screened for credit, rental and employment history. The application fee is $43.00; per person.



Applicants must pass the screening process to be considered for any of our rentals. We do not accept reusable tenant screening reports. For more information or to arrange a showing or the property, please call 206-499-8517 or email at Properties@SeattlesPropertyManagement.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number. You may also visit our website at www.SeattlesPropertyManagement.com to see our available properties for lease.



