Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

2837 SW Nevada St

2837 Southwest Nevada Street · No Longer Available
Location

2837 Southwest Nevada Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful near new townhouse West Seattle - Modern living in West Seattle. Hardwood floors, radiant heat, private patio & great natural light throughout this brand new town-home. Lower level: includes bedroom, full bath which opens onto a private patio. Main level: Open floor plan great for entertaining, features kitchen with quartz counter tops, soft close cabinets, stainless appliances; living room with gas fireplace; powder room. Balcony perfect for the barbecue and people watching. Upper level: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room One Car Garage + on street parking Walk: C-Line Rapid Ride Bus Line Luna Park, Longfellow Creek, Delridge Community Center.

Pets will be accepted on a case-by-case basis, size and breed restrictions apply. Must have rental reference for pet(s), additional deposit will be required, limit two pets per unit. Additional Pet Rent of $50 per month will be charged.

Available Now! 12 Month Lease Term Rent:$2595.00. Deposit:$2000.00 Last Month Rent (Negotiable).
No smoking.
Please note our application procedures include the following: Every person 18 years of age or older must submit an application to be screened for credit, rental and employment history. The application fee is $43.00; per person.

Applicants must pass the screening process to be considered for any of our rentals. We do not accept reusable tenant screening reports. For more information or to arrange a showing or the property, please call 206-499-8517 or email at Properties@SeattlesPropertyManagement.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number. You may also visit our website at www.SeattlesPropertyManagement.com to see our available properties for lease.

(RLNE4827583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 SW Nevada St have any available units?
2837 SW Nevada St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2837 SW Nevada St have?
Some of 2837 SW Nevada St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 SW Nevada St currently offering any rent specials?
2837 SW Nevada St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 SW Nevada St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2837 SW Nevada St is pet friendly.
Does 2837 SW Nevada St offer parking?
Yes, 2837 SW Nevada St offers parking.
Does 2837 SW Nevada St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2837 SW Nevada St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 SW Nevada St have a pool?
No, 2837 SW Nevada St does not have a pool.
Does 2837 SW Nevada St have accessible units?
No, 2837 SW Nevada St does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 SW Nevada St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2837 SW Nevada St does not have units with dishwashers.
