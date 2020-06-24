All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2831 Boyer Ave. E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2831 Boyer Ave. E.
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

2831 Boyer Ave. E.

2831 Boyer Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2831 Boyer Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Portage Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2831 Boyer Ave. E. Available 05/01/19 Portage Bay Home - Available May 1st - Perched high above the street, this lovely Craftsman bungalow in Portage Bay lets you take in beautiful lake and Cascade Mountain views! Watch the boat parade for Opening Day right from your living room! This two bedroom, two bath home offers spacious rooms and a chef's kitchen -- perfect for entertaining! Features of the kitchen include a 6-burner Viking Professional range, stainless appliances, exotic hardwood countertops with tile backsplashes, and a center island. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room for cozy days and evenings, and large, bright dining room. Spacious deck off the kitchen for summertime entertaining and BBQs. Two bedrooms (one with a built-in queen sized Murphy Bed) and 3/4 bath. Downstairs features an office, bonus room, second full bathroom, and laundry. Three parking spaces in back off the alley. Small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smoking. Enjoy easy access to Capitol Hill, University of Washington, WA-520, Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, and I-5.

For more information, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #portagebayrentals #portagebay

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4762682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Boyer Ave. E. have any available units?
2831 Boyer Ave. E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Boyer Ave. E. have?
Some of 2831 Boyer Ave. E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Boyer Ave. E. currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Boyer Ave. E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Boyer Ave. E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2831 Boyer Ave. E. is pet friendly.
Does 2831 Boyer Ave. E. offer parking?
Yes, 2831 Boyer Ave. E. offers parking.
Does 2831 Boyer Ave. E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 Boyer Ave. E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Boyer Ave. E. have a pool?
No, 2831 Boyer Ave. E. does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Boyer Ave. E. have accessible units?
No, 2831 Boyer Ave. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Boyer Ave. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2831 Boyer Ave. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Muse
1515 Bellevue Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University