2831 Boyer Ave. E. Available 05/01/19 Portage Bay Home - Available May 1st - Perched high above the street, this lovely Craftsman bungalow in Portage Bay lets you take in beautiful lake and Cascade Mountain views! Watch the boat parade for Opening Day right from your living room! This two bedroom, two bath home offers spacious rooms and a chef's kitchen -- perfect for entertaining! Features of the kitchen include a 6-burner Viking Professional range, stainless appliances, exotic hardwood countertops with tile backsplashes, and a center island. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room for cozy days and evenings, and large, bright dining room. Spacious deck off the kitchen for summertime entertaining and BBQs. Two bedrooms (one with a built-in queen sized Murphy Bed) and 3/4 bath. Downstairs features an office, bonus room, second full bathroom, and laundry. Three parking spaces in back off the alley. Small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smoking. Enjoy easy access to Capitol Hill, University of Washington, WA-520, Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, and I-5.



