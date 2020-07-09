2820 E Madison St

Amenities
Recently renovated, very open layout 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom apartment in highly coveted Madison Valley neighborhood. Bus lines 8 and 11 within minutes walking distance provides easy access to downtown Seattle and South Lake Union (Amazon) and located near a Microsoft Connector bus stop.
Next door to restaurants such as Cafe Flora, Essential Baking Company, Araya's, Jae's Sushi, Luc, Cantinetta and within a 5 minute walk to Pagliacci's Pizza and the Arboretum and new bike trail.
Comes with 2 parking spaces (tandem) as well as a storage unit on the same apartment floor.
Rent includes water, sewage, garbage.