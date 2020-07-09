All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:07 AM

2820 E Madison St

2820 East Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2820 East Madison Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Recently renovated, very open layout 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom apartment in highly coveted Madison Valley neighborhood. Bus lines 8 and 11 within minutes walking distance provides easy access to downtown Seattle and South Lake Union (Amazon) and located near a Microsoft Connector bus stop.

Next door to restaurants such as Cafe Flora, Essential Baking Company, Araya's, Jae's Sushi, Luc, Cantinetta and within a 5 minute walk to Pagliacci's Pizza and the Arboretum and new bike trail.

Comes with 2 parking spaces (tandem) as well as a storage unit on the same apartment floor.

Rent includes water, sewage, garbage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 E Madison St have any available units?
2820 E Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 E Madison St have?
Some of 2820 E Madison St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 E Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
2820 E Madison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 E Madison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 E Madison St is pet friendly.
Does 2820 E Madison St offer parking?
Yes, 2820 E Madison St offers parking.
Does 2820 E Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2820 E Madison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 E Madison St have a pool?
No, 2820 E Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 2820 E Madison St have accessible units?
No, 2820 E Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 E Madison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 E Madison St has units with dishwashers.

