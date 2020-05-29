2812 Prosch Ave W

Amenities

Bottom floor 1 bedroom apartment of residence - Property Id: 232841



Brand new remodel in quiet neighborhood. Free street parking and short walk to bus line.

Open floor concept in kitchen/ living room area. Butcher block counters, beautiful subway tile, stainless appliances including dishwasher. Washer/ dryer in unit. 2 large closets in generous sized bedroom. Natural light. French door entrance with outdoor area. Internet included. $50 for utilities. Be the first to enjoy this beautiful space.

