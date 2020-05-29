All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

2812 Prosch Ave W

2812 Prosch Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2812 Prosch Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Bottom floor 1 bedroom apartment of residence - Property Id: 232841

Brand new remodel in quiet neighborhood. Free street parking and short walk to bus line.
Open floor concept in kitchen/ living room area. Butcher block counters, beautiful subway tile, stainless appliances including dishwasher. Washer/ dryer in unit. 2 large closets in generous sized bedroom. Natural light. French door entrance with outdoor area. Internet included. $50 for utilities. Be the first to enjoy this beautiful space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232841
Property Id 232841

(RLNE5673226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Prosch Ave W have any available units?
2812 Prosch Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 Prosch Ave W have?
Some of 2812 Prosch Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 Prosch Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Prosch Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Prosch Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 Prosch Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2812 Prosch Ave W offer parking?
No, 2812 Prosch Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 2812 Prosch Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2812 Prosch Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Prosch Ave W have a pool?
No, 2812 Prosch Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Prosch Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2812 Prosch Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Prosch Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2812 Prosch Ave W has units with dishwashers.

