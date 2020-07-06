All apartments in Seattle
2802 24th Ave W
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:33 AM

2802 24th Ave W

2802 24th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2802 24th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open and Bright: Freshly renovated, ranch-style 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Magnolia. Available now. Corner lot across the street from park with playground, basketball hoop, soccer field and baseball diamond. Close to bus stops, downtown, Elliott Bay Trail, Expedia’s new Seattle campus and the new Magnolia Elementary School. Freshly painted with new flooring, dishwasher, cooktop and quartz countertops. Private backyard and deck with beautiful views of Queen Anne. Pet friendly.

$3,150/month, $2,000 security deposit. Utilities not included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check. Call Julene at 801-231-0595.

In the boundaries of new Magnolia Elementary School: https://www.seattleschools.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=627&pageId=20911803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 24th Ave W have any available units?
2802 24th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 24th Ave W have?
Some of 2802 24th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 24th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2802 24th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 24th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 24th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2802 24th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2802 24th Ave W offers parking.
Does 2802 24th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 24th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 24th Ave W have a pool?
No, 2802 24th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2802 24th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2802 24th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 24th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 24th Ave W has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
