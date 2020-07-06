2802 24th Ave W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open and Bright: Freshly renovated, ranch-style 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Magnolia. Available now. Corner lot across the street from park with playground, basketball hoop, soccer field and baseball diamond. Close to bus stops, downtown, Elliott Bay Trail, Expedia’s new Seattle campus and the new Magnolia Elementary School. Freshly painted with new flooring, dishwasher, cooktop and quartz countertops. Private backyard and deck with beautiful views of Queen Anne. Pet friendly.



$3,150/month, $2,000 security deposit. Utilities not included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check. Call Julene at 801-231-0595.



In the boundaries of new Magnolia Elementary School: https://www.seattleschools.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=627&pageId=20911803