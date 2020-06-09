2801 S Hanford St 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2+ bedroom at Mt. Baker Light Rail - Property Id: 30131



Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 den/office room, 1 living room, 1 bathroom, eat in kitchen on top floor of Victorian 1906 house. Small bathroom with small shower. Restored original wood floors.

Steps away from the light rail, and bus station. Transitional area with development plans in progress.



Rent: $1950

Water/Garbage: $100 ( for 2 people, $25 additional per person)

Electric: not included



Parking: 1 spot during business hours 9 to 5, more parking available in evening hours



Lease terms: 1 year, first month, last month, and 1/2 month rent security deposit, electric not included.

Application required with references and credit check.



The unit below is a pie cafe.



Mount Baker, Rainier Valley, light rail, wood floors, charming, sunny.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/30131

Property Id 30131



(RLNE4895579)