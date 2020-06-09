All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

2801 S Hanford St 3

2801 S Hanford St · No Longer Available
Location

2801 S Hanford St, Seattle, WA 98144
Columbia City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 2+ bedroom at Mt. Baker Light Rail - Property Id: 30131

Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 den/office room, 1 living room, 1 bathroom, eat in kitchen on top floor of Victorian 1906 house. Small bathroom with small shower. Restored original wood floors.
Steps away from the light rail, and bus station. Transitional area with development plans in progress.

Rent: $1950
Water/Garbage: $100 ( for 2 people, $25 additional per person)
Electric: not included

Parking: 1 spot during business hours 9 to 5, more parking available in evening hours

Lease terms: 1 year, first month, last month, and 1/2 month rent security deposit, electric not included.
Application required with references and credit check.

The unit below is a pie cafe.

Mount Baker, Rainier Valley, light rail, wood floors, charming, sunny.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/30131
Property Id 30131

(RLNE4895579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 S Hanford St 3 have any available units?
2801 S Hanford St 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 S Hanford St 3 have?
Some of 2801 S Hanford St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 S Hanford St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2801 S Hanford St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 S Hanford St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 S Hanford St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2801 S Hanford St 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2801 S Hanford St 3 offers parking.
Does 2801 S Hanford St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 S Hanford St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 S Hanford St 3 have a pool?
No, 2801 S Hanford St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2801 S Hanford St 3 have accessible units?
No, 2801 S Hanford St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 S Hanford St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 S Hanford St 3 has units with dishwashers.
