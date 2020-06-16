All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
275 W Roy St #203
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

275 W Roy St #203

275 W Roy St · No Longer Available
Location

275 W Roy St, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
courtyard
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lower Queen Anne Big One Bedroom Condo - Lots of room to live here. Condo unit at the Courtyard at Queen Anne Square; in unit washer and dryer, secure garage parking, water, sewer and garbage included in the rent. Bedroom is big enough for a queen bed plus other bedroom furniture. Private balcony, plenty of closet space and extra storage in the garage.

The building is located a block of Mercer, near the Seattle Center, Queen Anne Avenue. A short commute to South Lake Union, Amazon, Downtown or the waterfront.

Unit will be available 5/1/19.

Call 206 557 0100 to make an appointment to view.

(RLNE3866334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

