275 W Roy St #203

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lower Queen Anne Big One Bedroom Condo - Lots of room to live here. Condo unit at the Courtyard at Queen Anne Square; in unit washer and dryer, secure garage parking, water, sewer and garbage included in the rent. Bedroom is big enough for a queen bed plus other bedroom furniture. Private balcony, plenty of closet space and extra storage in the garage.



The building is located a block of Mercer, near the Seattle Center, Queen Anne Avenue. A short commute to South Lake Union, Amazon, Downtown or the waterfront.



Unit will be available 5/1/19.



Call 206 557 0100 to make an appointment to view.



(RLNE3866334)