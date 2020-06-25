2733 61 Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This 15 unit complex of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments is located in the Alki Beach neighborhood, just a half block to the Alki Ave. Each unit has a balcony/patio, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer, dishwasher, and unassigned parking for one vehicle. We have a 1st floor apartment ready to move in right away. This apartment has been recently remodeled and has carpet and wood laminate flooring and newer kitchen cabinets. It has its own washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood burning fireplace and parking for one car. We offer a 6 month lease and we never charge for application or credit check. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Sorry, pets are not allowed. All apartments are shown by appointment only. Please call Alki Property Management at 206-932-3000.



Terms: Six month lease, then month to month.