All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2733 61 Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2733 61 Ave SW
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

2733 61 Ave SW

2733 61st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2733 61st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 15 unit complex of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments is located in the Alki Beach neighborhood, just a half block to the Alki Ave. Each unit has a balcony/patio, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer, dishwasher, and unassigned parking for one vehicle. We have a 1st floor apartment ready to move in right away. This apartment has been recently remodeled and has carpet and wood laminate flooring and newer kitchen cabinets. It has its own washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood burning fireplace and parking for one car. We offer a 6 month lease and we never charge for application or credit check. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Sorry, pets are not allowed. All apartments are shown by appointment only. Please call Alki Property Management at 206-932-3000.

Terms: Six month lease, then month to month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 61 Ave SW have any available units?
2733 61 Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 61 Ave SW have?
Some of 2733 61 Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 61 Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2733 61 Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 61 Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 2733 61 Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2733 61 Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 2733 61 Ave SW offers parking.
Does 2733 61 Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2733 61 Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 61 Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2733 61 Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2733 61 Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2733 61 Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 61 Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 61 Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University