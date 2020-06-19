2732 NE 115th St.

Amenities
Available 09/15/19 Spacious 3 bed townhouse in central location! - Property Id: 153761
KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms
Bathrooms: 2 full baths
Sq Footage: 1,290 sqft.
Parking: Attached 1-car garage + street parking available
Lease Duration: 1 year
Pets Policy: No pets allowed
Smoking: Not allowed
Laundry: In unit
Monthly Rent: $2,300
Deposit: $2,300
Amount Due at Move-in: $4,600
Credit Report and Background Check (required): $39.99
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
- Available 9/15
- Low maintenance turf yard
- Fully fenced private yard
- Central location - minutes from Northgate, I-5 on-ramps, Burke-Gilman Trail and more.
- Right on a major bus line to UW, Downtown and SLU
- Short walk to downtown area with lots of restaurant options, cafes and more
- Sunny, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
Open house on Sunday, September 8th from 10-12p or by appointment. Contact for address.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153761p
