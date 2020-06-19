All apartments in Seattle
2732 NE 115th St.
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2732 NE 115th St.

2732 Northeast 115th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2732 Northeast 115th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available 09/15/19 Spacious 3 bed townhouse in central location! - Property Id: 153761

KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms
Bathrooms: 2 full baths
Sq Footage: 1,290 sqft.
Parking: Attached 1-car garage + street parking available
Lease Duration: 1 year
Pets Policy: No pets allowed
Smoking: Not allowed
Laundry: In unit
Monthly Rent: $2,300
Deposit: $2,300
Amount Due at Move-in: $4,600
Credit Report and Background Check (required): $39.99

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
- Available 9/15
- Low maintenance turf yard
- Fully fenced private yard
- Central location - minutes from Northgate, I-5 on-ramps, Burke-Gilman Trail and more.
- Right on a major bus line to UW, Downtown and SLU
- Short walk to downtown area with lots of restaurant options, cafes and more
- Sunny, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings
- Tenant responsible for all utilities

Open house on Sunday, September 8th from 10-12p or by appointment. Contact for address.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153761p
Property Id 153761

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5135550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

