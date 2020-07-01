All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:37 PM

2727 Franklin Ave E #302

2727 Franklin Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Unfurnished, top-floor unit with views of Lake Union, Olympic Mountain range, downtown and Space Needle! Lots of light in this 1 bedroom condo with open-concept kitchen into living room. Kitchen features an electric cooktop, garbage disposal, oven and eat-up bar. Living room has electric fireplace and door to your own private patio. Secure, reserved parking spot in garage with your own storage unit is included in the price of rent. Brand new w/d in-unit. Tight-knit, 15-unit building features a shared rooftop deck with amazing views and secure entry. Water, sewer, garbage included in price of rent. Tenant pays for electricity, cable/internet. No pets please. 1 block to Lake Union pocket park where you can launch kayak or SUP, close to bus line and I-5 for easy access to U-District, SLU or downtown. Available now!

Terms: 12 month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 have any available units?
2727 Franklin Ave E #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 have?
Some of 2727 Franklin Ave E #302's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Franklin Ave E #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 offers parking.
Does 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 have a pool?
No, 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 have accessible units?
No, 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 Franklin Ave E #302 has units with dishwashers.

