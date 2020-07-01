2727 Franklin Ave E #302

Amenities

Unfurnished, top-floor unit with views of Lake Union, Olympic Mountain range, downtown and Space Needle! Lots of light in this 1 bedroom condo with open-concept kitchen into living room. Kitchen features an electric cooktop, garbage disposal, oven and eat-up bar. Living room has electric fireplace and door to your own private patio. Secure, reserved parking spot in garage with your own storage unit is included in the price of rent. Brand new w/d in-unit. Tight-knit, 15-unit building features a shared rooftop deck with amazing views and secure entry. Water, sewer, garbage included in price of rent. Tenant pays for electricity, cable/internet. No pets please. 1 block to Lake Union pocket park where you can launch kayak or SUP, close to bus line and I-5 for easy access to U-District, SLU or downtown. Available now!



Terms: 12 month lease preferred.