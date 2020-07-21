All apartments in Seattle
2721 1st Ave #102

2721 1st Avenue · (425) 369-4955
Location

2721 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2721 1st Ave #102 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,390

Studio · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
garage
2721 1st Ave #102 Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Studio in Belltown - First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage and one garage parking spot. Tenant is responsible for electricity. No smoking, no pets. One time move in fee of $300. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

Nestled in Belltown, Avenue One located near parks, restaurants, Pikes Place, Seattle center, S. Lake union & waterfront. This quaint studio boasts: granite counter tops, gas range, Walnut hardwood & tile floors, S/S appliances,in unit laundry & a balcony. This building has stunning city views from the roof top deck, private parking, concierge, fitness center, owner lounge. Between views, Walkability score 97, location, amenities a must see. No additional storage unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2578635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 1st Ave #102 have any available units?
2721 1st Ave #102 has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 1st Ave #102 have?
Some of 2721 1st Ave #102's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 1st Ave #102 currently offering any rent specials?
2721 1st Ave #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 1st Ave #102 pet-friendly?
No, 2721 1st Ave #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2721 1st Ave #102 offer parking?
Yes, 2721 1st Ave #102 offers parking.
Does 2721 1st Ave #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 1st Ave #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 1st Ave #102 have a pool?
No, 2721 1st Ave #102 does not have a pool.
Does 2721 1st Ave #102 have accessible units?
No, 2721 1st Ave #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 1st Ave #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2721 1st Ave #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
