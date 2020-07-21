Amenities

2721 1st Ave #102 Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Studio in Belltown - First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage and one garage parking spot. Tenant is responsible for electricity. No smoking, no pets. One time move in fee of $300. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



Nestled in Belltown, Avenue One located near parks, restaurants, Pikes Place, Seattle center, S. Lake union & waterfront. This quaint studio boasts: granite counter tops, gas range, Walnut hardwood & tile floors, S/S appliances,in unit laundry & a balcony. This building has stunning city views from the roof top deck, private parking, concierge, fitness center, owner lounge. Between views, Walkability score 97, location, amenities a must see. No additional storage unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2578635)