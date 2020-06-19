2721 1st Ave #1002

Amenities
Puget Sound View Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus Den, 10 floor Condo. - Sweeping Northwest view of the Sound and the Olympics, from the living room. This spacious 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms plus den. In addition to the bedrooms, there is a spacious living room and dining room. Rent includes Water/Sewer/Garbage/Gas.
Luxurious features in condo included hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and gas fireplace.
Terms:
Application fee: $45.00 per person.
Lease: 12 months
Move-in Move-out fee: $900.00
Rent: $3950.00
Security deposit: $3,000.00
Building amenities:
Covered parking
Fitness center
Gated entry
Elevator
Package services
Roof top deck
Clubroom lounge with kitchen
Unit features:
Bedrooms: 2
Den
Bathrooms: 1 full and 1.75 baths
Sq Footage: 1338
Free parking: 1 dedicated garage parking
Free storage: 1
Cable TV ready
Dishwasher
Hardwood flooring
Internet ready
Refrigerator
Washer/dryer
Air conditioning
Patio/balcony
For more information Contact 206-856-9855
(RLNE5767945)