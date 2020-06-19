2721 1st Ave #1002

Amenities

Puget Sound View Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus Den, 10 floor Condo. - Sweeping Northwest view of the Sound and the Olympics, from the living room. This spacious 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms plus den. In addition to the bedrooms, there is a spacious living room and dining room. Rent includes Water/Sewer/Garbage/Gas.



Luxurious features in condo included hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and gas fireplace.



Terms:

Application fee: $45.00 per person.

Lease: 12 months

Move-in Move-out fee: $900.00

Rent: $3950.00

Security deposit: $3,000.00



Building amenities:

Covered parking

Fitness center

Gated entry

Elevator

Package services

Roof top deck

Clubroom lounge with kitchen



Unit features:

Bedrooms: 2

Den

Bathrooms: 1 full and 1.75 baths

Sq Footage: 1338

Free parking: 1 dedicated garage parking

Free storage: 1

Cable TV ready

Dishwasher

Hardwood flooring

Internet ready

Refrigerator

Washer/dryer

Air conditioning

Patio/balcony



For more information Contact 206-856-9855



(RLNE5767945)