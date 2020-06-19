All apartments in Seattle
2721 1st Ave #1002
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2721 1st Ave #1002

2721 1st Avenue · (206) 856-9855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2721 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2721 1st Ave #1002 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Puget Sound View Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus Den, 10 floor Condo. - Sweeping Northwest view of the Sound and the Olympics, from the living room. This spacious 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms plus den. In addition to the bedrooms, there is a spacious living room and dining room. Rent includes Water/Sewer/Garbage/Gas.

Luxurious features in condo included hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and gas fireplace.

Terms:
Application fee: $45.00 per person.
Lease: 12 months
Move-in Move-out fee: $900.00
Rent: $3950.00
Security deposit: $3,000.00

Building amenities:
Covered parking
Fitness center
Gated entry
Elevator
Package services
Roof top deck
Clubroom lounge with kitchen

Unit features:
Bedrooms: 2
Den
Bathrooms: 1 full and 1.75 baths
Sq Footage: 1338
Free parking: 1 dedicated garage parking
Free storage: 1
Cable TV ready
Dishwasher
Hardwood flooring
Internet ready
Refrigerator
Washer/dryer
Air conditioning
Patio/balcony

For more information Contact 206-856-9855

(RLNE5767945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 1st Ave #1002 have any available units?
2721 1st Ave #1002 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 1st Ave #1002 have?
Some of 2721 1st Ave #1002's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 1st Ave #1002 currently offering any rent specials?
2721 1st Ave #1002 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 1st Ave #1002 pet-friendly?
No, 2721 1st Ave #1002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2721 1st Ave #1002 offer parking?
Yes, 2721 1st Ave #1002 does offer parking.
Does 2721 1st Ave #1002 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2721 1st Ave #1002 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 1st Ave #1002 have a pool?
No, 2721 1st Ave #1002 does not have a pool.
Does 2721 1st Ave #1002 have accessible units?
No, 2721 1st Ave #1002 does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 1st Ave #1002 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 1st Ave #1002 has units with dishwashers.
