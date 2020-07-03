2720 60 Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This building is two stories & has 6 units. It is located just a half block to Alki Beach Park. Each unit has a patio/balcony, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer, dishwasher, and unassigned parking for one vehicle. This is a 1st floor, 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment with its own washer & dryer, wood burning fireplace, dishwasher, patio and off street parking for one vehicle. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. We never charge for application or credit check. Sorry, pets are not allowed. Contact Alki Property Management LLC at (206) 932-3000. This apartment is shown by appointment only.



Terms: We offer a six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge.