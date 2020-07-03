All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 10 2020 at 1:24 AM

2720 60 Ave SW

2720 60th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2720 60th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This building is two stories & has 6 units. It is located just a half block to Alki Beach Park. Each unit has a patio/balcony, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer, dishwasher, and unassigned parking for one vehicle. This is a 1st floor, 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment with its own washer & dryer, wood burning fireplace, dishwasher, patio and off street parking for one vehicle. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. We never charge for application or credit check. Sorry, pets are not allowed. Contact Alki Property Management LLC at (206) 932-3000. This apartment is shown by appointment only.

Terms: We offer a six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 60 Ave SW have any available units?
2720 60 Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 60 Ave SW have?
Some of 2720 60 Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 60 Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2720 60 Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 60 Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 2720 60 Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2720 60 Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 2720 60 Ave SW offers parking.
Does 2720 60 Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 60 Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 60 Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2720 60 Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2720 60 Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2720 60 Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 60 Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 60 Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

