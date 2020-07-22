2708 S Andover St

Amenities

pet friendly garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New Light-Filled Townhomes w/ Attached Garage! - This spacious and light-filled new home features an open floor plan with oversized windows and vaulted ceilings. 3BR/2.5bath with large chef's kitchen, slab quartz countertops, SS appliances, + 1 oversized car garage (288 square foot garage).



Upstairs includes laundry space and 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space and large master bathroom. On on the ground floor, there is a downstairs room that can be used as an office, study, or bedroom.



Less than 10 minute drive to downtown, multiple bus stops within a minute walk, and light-rail within walking distance. Perfect home for commuters.



Pets allowed on case-by-case basis.



Contact Heather by text at (414)704-8212 or email at heather@northpacificproperties.com to schedule a showing.



Note: This home does not come furnished.



(RLNE5210655)