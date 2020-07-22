All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2708 S Andover St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2708 S Andover St
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

2708 S Andover St

2708 S Andover St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Columbia City
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2708 S Andover St, Seattle, WA 98108
Columbia City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Light-Filled Townhomes w/ Attached Garage! - This spacious and light-filled new home features an open floor plan with oversized windows and vaulted ceilings. 3BR/2.5bath with large chef's kitchen, slab quartz countertops, SS appliances, + 1 oversized car garage (288 square foot garage).

Upstairs includes laundry space and 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space and large master bathroom. On on the ground floor, there is a downstairs room that can be used as an office, study, or bedroom.

Less than 10 minute drive to downtown, multiple bus stops within a minute walk, and light-rail within walking distance. Perfect home for commuters.

Pets allowed on case-by-case basis.

Contact Heather by text at (414)704-8212 or email at heather@northpacificproperties.com to schedule a showing.

Note: This home does not come furnished.

(RLNE5210655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 S Andover St have any available units?
2708 S Andover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2708 S Andover St currently offering any rent specials?
2708 S Andover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 S Andover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 S Andover St is pet friendly.
Does 2708 S Andover St offer parking?
Yes, 2708 S Andover St offers parking.
Does 2708 S Andover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 S Andover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 S Andover St have a pool?
No, 2708 S Andover St does not have a pool.
Does 2708 S Andover St have accessible units?
No, 2708 S Andover St does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 S Andover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 S Andover St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 S Andover St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 S Andover St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
999 Hiawatha
999 Hiawatha Pl S
Seattle, WA 98144
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University