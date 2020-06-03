All apartments in Seattle
2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403

2703 Boylston Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Boylston Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Chic, 1 bedroom, 1-baths condo in the energetic neighborhood of Eastlake in Seattle.

The splendid unfurnished interior features stone floors. The open-plan kitchen with an island is equipped with smooth countertops, fine wood cabinets/drawers that offer ample storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedroom is the perfect space to relax and unwind. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror, and a functional toilet.

An assigned uncovered single-car parking spot is provided. Other appliances include a shared coin-operated washer and dryer and for climate control, pump heating is installed. Pets are not encouraged. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are electricity, cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are water, sewage, trash

The propertys Walkscore is 81/100 and Bikescore is 91/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikers Paradise so most errands can be done on foot or by bike.

Nearby Parks: Rogers Playground, Roanoke Park, and Fairview Park.

Bus lines:
70 - 0.1 mile
49 - 0.2 mile
988 - 0.2 mile
984 - 0.2 mile

Rail Lines:
Link light rail - 1.0 mile
South Lake Union Streetcar 1.2 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5392174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 have any available units?
2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 have?
Some of 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 offers parking.
Does 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 have a pool?
No, 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 have accessible units?
No, 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403 has units with dishwashers.
