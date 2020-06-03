2703 Boylston Avenue East Unit 403

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Chic, 1 bedroom, 1-baths condo in the energetic neighborhood of Eastlake in Seattle.



The splendid unfurnished interior features stone floors. The open-plan kitchen with an island is equipped with smooth countertops, fine wood cabinets/drawers that offer ample storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedroom is the perfect space to relax and unwind. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror, and a functional toilet.



An assigned uncovered single-car parking spot is provided. Other appliances include a shared coin-operated washer and dryer and for climate control, pump heating is installed. Pets are not encouraged. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are electricity, cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are water, sewage, trash



The propertys Walkscore is 81/100 and Bikescore is 91/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikers Paradise so most errands can be done on foot or by bike.



Nearby Parks: Rogers Playground, Roanoke Park, and Fairview Park.



Bus lines:

70 - 0.1 mile

49 - 0.2 mile

988 - 0.2 mile

984 - 0.2 mile



Rail Lines:

Link light rail - 1.0 mile

South Lake Union Streetcar 1.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



