Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr

2653 Southwest Sylvan Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2653 Southwest Sylvan Heights Drive, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr Available 02/01/20 Beautiful Townhouse in West Seattle - - Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/cb66b53015
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Spacious living room with lots of light and a cozy fireplace
- Large kitchen with lots of room and extra storage space
- Bamboo floors throughout the main living space
- Stainless appliance with gas cooking
- Master bedroom with bath ensuite
- Tandem two car garage
- Quiet and private community
- Amazing location! Walk to restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks
- $45 application fee per adult
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
-Video Tour: Coming Soon!

(RLNE5451998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr have any available units?
2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr have?
Some of 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr offers parking.
Does 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr have a pool?
No, 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr have accessible units?
No, 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

