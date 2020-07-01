Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2653 SW Sylvan Heights Dr Available 02/01/20 Beautiful Townhouse in West Seattle - - Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/cb66b53015

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Spacious living room with lots of light and a cozy fireplace

- Large kitchen with lots of room and extra storage space

- Bamboo floors throughout the main living space

- Stainless appliance with gas cooking

- Master bedroom with bath ensuite

- Tandem two car garage

- Quiet and private community

- Amazing location! Walk to restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks

- $45 application fee per adult

-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

-Video Tour: Coming Soon!



(RLNE5451998)