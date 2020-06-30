All apartments in Seattle
2634 Franklin Ave E

2634 Franklin Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2634 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom corner unit condo in Mara Bella Community with Lake Union views. Lots of windows that provide tons of light. Hardwood floors and coved ceilings throughout. Fully applianced super quaint kitchen with eating nook. Spacious bedroom with walk in closet, plus an additional hanging closet. W/D in unit. One car detached garage off of back alley. Ideal location with easy access to I-5 and 520. Walking distance to tons of restaurants and all Eastlake has to offer. WSG included in rent. Pet c/c.

Terms: 1st, last, one month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No-smoking. Pets on case by case basis. 710+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 Franklin Ave E have any available units?
2634 Franklin Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2634 Franklin Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2634 Franklin Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 Franklin Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 2634 Franklin Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2634 Franklin Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 2634 Franklin Ave E offers parking.
Does 2634 Franklin Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 Franklin Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 Franklin Ave E have a pool?
No, 2634 Franklin Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2634 Franklin Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2634 Franklin Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 Franklin Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 Franklin Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2634 Franklin Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2634 Franklin Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

