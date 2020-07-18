2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Virtual and FaceTime Tours Available. Cozy West Seattle Townhome with Vaulted Ceilings - TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING in person or via FaceTime please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out immediately. To view a virtual tour of this property please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/YERmyWAV24ow8XYG4oKJZL06d1pxkBNa



Available NOW! You will love this 2bd, 2bath 1,117 sqft townhome on a quiet street in West Seattle. Just 10 min to the First Ave S. Bridge which will take you right downtown or to the airport. You'll love the dramatically vaulted ceilings and the cozy gas fireplace in the living room. The living room also has a small patio and a sliding glass door for lots of fresh air this summer and a peek a boo window into the kitchen, great for entertaining! The kitchen is nice and roomy with a sunny breakfast nook. The first bedroom is on the main floor and the 2nd bedroom is on the top floor with an en suite bathroom and a creative lofted area for a bed or office. Both bedrooms are very spacious with great closet space and dedicated full bathrooms. Large patio in front of the unit is great for summer time dining! The washer/dryer on the first floor. Secure garage for 1 car.



No Pets

All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant

No Smoking, e-cigs or vaping anything in or outside of the unit.



10 min to the many offerings of the California Junction

10 min to Alki Beach

10 min to Lincoln Park

Easy access to First Ave S Bridge (and blocks away from the West Seattle Bridge).



Available NOW. $2395/month

- Lease term of 1 year minimum.

- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the “contact us” or “request a tour” icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants. *EMAIL IS PREFERRED AND FASTEST.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)



To view a virtual tour of this property please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/YERmyWAV24ow8XYG4oKJZL06d1pxkBNa



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5858467)