Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101

2629 Southwest Nevada Street · (206) 234-9003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2629 Southwest Nevada Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Virtual and FaceTime Tours Available. Cozy West Seattle Townhome with Vaulted Ceilings - TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING in person or via FaceTime please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out immediately. To view a virtual tour of this property please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/YERmyWAV24ow8XYG4oKJZL06d1pxkBNa

Available NOW! You will love this 2bd, 2bath 1,117 sqft townhome on a quiet street in West Seattle. Just 10 min to the First Ave S. Bridge which will take you right downtown or to the airport. You'll love the dramatically vaulted ceilings and the cozy gas fireplace in the living room. The living room also has a small patio and a sliding glass door for lots of fresh air this summer and a peek a boo window into the kitchen, great for entertaining! The kitchen is nice and roomy with a sunny breakfast nook. The first bedroom is on the main floor and the 2nd bedroom is on the top floor with an en suite bathroom and a creative lofted area for a bed or office. Both bedrooms are very spacious with great closet space and dedicated full bathrooms. Large patio in front of the unit is great for summer time dining! The washer/dryer on the first floor. Secure garage for 1 car.

No Pets
All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant
No Smoking, e-cigs or vaping anything in or outside of the unit.

10 min to the many offerings of the California Junction
10 min to Alki Beach
10 min to Lincoln Park
Easy access to First Ave S Bridge (and blocks away from the West Seattle Bridge).

Available NOW. $2395/month
- Lease term of 1 year minimum.
- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the “contact us” or “request a tour” icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants. *EMAIL IS PREFERRED AND FASTEST.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

To view a virtual tour of this property please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/YERmyWAV24ow8XYG4oKJZL06d1pxkBNa

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 have any available units?
2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 have?
Some of 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2629 SW Nevada St Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
