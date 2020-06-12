All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

2619 NW 60th Street

2619 Northwest 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2619 Northwest 60th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2619 NW 60th Street Available 07/05/19 Classic Ballard 3 bed plus den / 2.25 bath townhome! - Lovely townhome in the heart of Ballard neighborhood! Featuring 3 bedrooms with rare 4th room (bonus / flex room with separate exterior entrance), 2.25 bathrooms and 1750 square feet! AVAILABLE early July around July 5th.

Main floor features stone entrance, first floor bedroom with attached bath, 4th room (bonus / flex room) and garage access.

Second floor: open kitchen with eating bar, spacious living room, half bathroom, corner fireplace, hardwood flooring, and deck.

Top floor: Master suite has built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, 5 piece bath. Third bedroom with balcony.

**The second bedroom upstairs and half bath on main floor are not included in photos**

Townhome includes hydronic heat system. Across from Ballard community center field. Walking distance to downtown Ballard / NW Market Street and dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, stores, etc! Great bus route access.

First Month: $3295
Refundable Security Deposit: $3295
Refundable Pet Deposit: $800

Pets on case by case basis.

Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or call / text 206-225-3804 for showings by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

