Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2619 NW 60th Street Available 07/05/19 Classic Ballard 3 bed plus den / 2.25 bath townhome! - Lovely townhome in the heart of Ballard neighborhood! Featuring 3 bedrooms with rare 4th room (bonus / flex room with separate exterior entrance), 2.25 bathrooms and 1750 square feet! AVAILABLE early July around July 5th.



Main floor features stone entrance, first floor bedroom with attached bath, 4th room (bonus / flex room) and garage access.



Second floor: open kitchen with eating bar, spacious living room, half bathroom, corner fireplace, hardwood flooring, and deck.



Top floor: Master suite has built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, 5 piece bath. Third bedroom with balcony.



**The second bedroom upstairs and half bath on main floor are not included in photos**



Townhome includes hydronic heat system. Across from Ballard community center field. Walking distance to downtown Ballard / NW Market Street and dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, stores, etc! Great bus route access.



First Month: $3295

Refundable Security Deposit: $3295

Refundable Pet Deposit: $800



Pets on case by case basis.



Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or call / text 206-225-3804 for showings by appointment only.



