2605 Franklin Avenue East

Beautifully maintained with brand new kitchen renovation in uncommonly large 1 bed/1 bath in a 1926 cozy brick building on a stunning tree-lined street in coveted Eastlake. Brand new kitchen renovation with quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, instant hot water faucet, subway tile, and under-cabinet lighting.



Perfect for a couple or someone who enjoys a little more space. Enjoy gorgeous views of treetops, Lake Union, snowcaps & sunsets.



Lovely vintage detailing: oak floors, coved ceilings, glass knobs & leaded glass windows. Windows on 3 sides flood this corner unit with natural light. Large, open circular floor plan boasts newly renovated kitchen, roomy bedroom, and spacious bath.



Sited perfectly for easy commute to Amazon, Fred Hutch, SLU, Downtown & UW. One block away from Route 70 bus line.



In-unit washer/dryer, and storage closet included. Quiet building in a neighborhood community.



Tenant pays electricity and cable/internet - all other utilities included in rent price!



Off-street private carport parking available for extra rate per month.



Move in date flexible beginning 4/1.



