Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

2605 Franklin Avenue East

2605 Franklin Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Beautifully maintained with brand new kitchen renovation in uncommonly large 1 bed/1 bath in a 1926 cozy brick building on a stunning tree-lined street in coveted Eastlake. Brand new kitchen renovation with quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, instant hot water faucet, subway tile, and under-cabinet lighting.

Perfect for a couple or someone who enjoys a little more space. Enjoy gorgeous views of treetops, Lake Union, snowcaps & sunsets.

Lovely vintage detailing: oak floors, coved ceilings, glass knobs & leaded glass windows. Windows on 3 sides flood this corner unit with natural light. Large, open circular floor plan boasts newly renovated kitchen, roomy bedroom, and spacious bath.

Sited perfectly for easy commute to Amazon, Fred Hutch, SLU, Downtown & UW. One block away from Route 70 bus line.

In-unit washer/dryer, and storage closet included. Quiet building in a neighborhood community.

Tenant pays electricity and cable/internet - all other utilities included in rent price!

Off-street private carport parking available for extra rate per month.

Move in date flexible beginning 4/1.

(RLNE4764971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Franklin Avenue East have any available units?
2605 Franklin Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Franklin Avenue East have?
Some of 2605 Franklin Avenue East's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Franklin Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Franklin Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Franklin Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Franklin Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2605 Franklin Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Franklin Avenue East offers parking.
Does 2605 Franklin Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 Franklin Avenue East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Franklin Avenue East have a pool?
No, 2605 Franklin Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Franklin Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 2605 Franklin Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Franklin Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Franklin Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
