2558 Northeast 92nd Street

Spacious two level house in Wedgwood! 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths, plus an extra room that can act as an office or den! Top floor has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and can come furnished or cleared. Great remodeled kitchen with granite counter top and lots of cabinet, cozy dining area room with hardwoods & lovely deck. Bright master bedroom with loft, full bath, and a walk in closet! Downstairs has an additional kitchen as well as 3 bedrooms and living room area, full bath + additional den area! large yard.



One block to bus to UW, Downtown. Close to everything, school, shopping, safe and friendly neighborhood. Schools include Wedgwood Elementary School, Eckstein Middle School, and Nathan Hale High School.

First/last/deposit ($3500), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. will consider pet on a case by case basis.



Available end of August.



* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity



