Seattle, WA
2558 Northeast 92nd Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 10:15 AM

2558 Northeast 92nd Street

2558 Northeast 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2558 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious two level house in Wedgwood! 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths, plus an extra room that can act as an office or den! Top floor has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and can come furnished or cleared. Great remodeled kitchen with granite counter top and lots of cabinet, cozy dining area room with hardwoods & lovely deck. Bright master bedroom with loft, full bath, and a walk in closet! Downstairs has an additional kitchen as well as 3 bedrooms and living room area, full bath + additional den area! large yard.

One block to bus to UW, Downtown. Close to everything, school, shopping, safe and friendly neighborhood. Schools include Wedgwood Elementary School, Eckstein Middle School, and Nathan Hale High School.
First/last/deposit ($3500), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. will consider pet on a case by case basis.

Available end of August.

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2558 Northeast 92nd Street have any available units?
2558 Northeast 92nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2558 Northeast 92nd Street have?
Some of 2558 Northeast 92nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2558 Northeast 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2558 Northeast 92nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2558 Northeast 92nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2558 Northeast 92nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2558 Northeast 92nd Street offer parking?
No, 2558 Northeast 92nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2558 Northeast 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2558 Northeast 92nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2558 Northeast 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 2558 Northeast 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2558 Northeast 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2558 Northeast 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2558 Northeast 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2558 Northeast 92nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
