Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

2531 NE 105th Pl Available 09/02/19 MEADOWBROOK 3 BED, 1.5 BATH UPDATED MID CENTURY FOR RENT AVAILABLE SEP! - *$2,695/month rent plus utilities*

*3 bed, 1.5 bath, 1480 SF; Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis, small to medium pets only*

*First month's rent ($2,695) and security deposit ($2,695) due upon move in*

Thoughtfully updated Mid Century Modern home, perfect for a family. The house is 1 story with fenced yard in quiet neighborhood. Layout is perfect for living and entertaining. Enter into living room with fireplace and connected dining room with French doors to great southern exposure backyard. Media room with wet bar and second fireplace creates the perfect hang out spot. Updated kitchen has SS appliances, farm style sink and lots of storage space and cabinets in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout and lots of large windows to capture natural light.

Walk to Meadowbrook Playfield or enjoy popular Mathews Beach and Magnuson Park.

(RLNE5106231)