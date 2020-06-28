All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

2531 NE 105th Pl

2531 Northeast 105th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2531 Northeast 105th Place, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
2531 NE 105th Pl Available 09/02/19 MEADOWBROOK 3 BED, 1.5 BATH UPDATED MID CENTURY FOR RENT AVAILABLE SEP! - *$2,695/month rent plus utilities*
*3 bed, 1.5 bath, 1480 SF; Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis, small to medium pets only*
*First month's rent ($2,695) and security deposit ($2,695) due upon move in*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
Thoughtfully updated Mid Century Modern home, perfect for a family. The house is 1 story with fenced yard in quiet neighborhood. Layout is perfect for living and entertaining. Enter into living room with fireplace and connected dining room with French doors to great southern exposure backyard. Media room with wet bar and second fireplace creates the perfect hang out spot. Updated kitchen has SS appliances, farm style sink and lots of storage space and cabinets in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout and lots of large windows to capture natural light.
Walk to Meadowbrook Playfield or enjoy popular Mathews Beach and Magnuson Park.
This home has everything you could want! Email for Showing Today!

(RLNE5106231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 NE 105th Pl have any available units?
2531 NE 105th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 NE 105th Pl have?
Some of 2531 NE 105th Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 NE 105th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2531 NE 105th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 NE 105th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 NE 105th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2531 NE 105th Pl offer parking?
No, 2531 NE 105th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2531 NE 105th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 NE 105th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 NE 105th Pl have a pool?
No, 2531 NE 105th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2531 NE 105th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2531 NE 105th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 NE 105th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 NE 105th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
