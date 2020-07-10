All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

2517 NW 65th St

2517 NW 65th St · No Longer Available
Location

2517 NW 65th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2517 NW 65th St Available 07/01/20 Four Star Green Built Ballard Town Home! Virtual Tours Available - Welcome home to this premier, 4-star certified green built three bedroom, two bath townhouse in the heart of Ballard. The main floor has a chefs dream kitchen with stainless appliances, slab quartz counters, and soft-close cabinets. The kitchen opens to a light-filled living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings, fireplace, mini split, and balcony. The main floor also has the first of three bedrooms and a full bath. The open concept design is perfect for entertaining. On the upper level you will find two additional bedrooms both with their own environmental control via mini splits, a bath, and a conveniently located laundry closet. The master retreat has its own balcony and walk in closet enclosed by a barn door. The bathroom features heated floors, a double vanity and porcelain tiled walk in shower. Proceed upstairs to the incredible 360 degree view deck with bbq. This space is ideal for viewing Mount Rainier, the Olympic Mountains and the spectacular territorial views in all directions. The lower level of the home has a garage with finished walls and sealed floors that runs the length of the home. Utilize this space as your studio or work out space or easily accommodates most vehicles. The back patio offers an additional outdoor space with landscaped area. Slab parking in front of the home.

This sought after location offers the best of Seattle dining, cafes, shopping, a renowned farmers market, and close to the Burke Gilman Trail, the Ballard Community Center, the Ballard Locks, and Golden Gardens.

~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ Security deposit (the equivalent of one months rent) and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~Up to two pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.
~Television, window coverings, and bbq will remain with home for tenants use.

(RLNE5823343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
