All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2516 NE 95th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2516 NE 95th St
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:27 PM

2516 NE 95th St

2516 Northeast 95th Street · (206) 577-0596 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2516 Northeast 95th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Meadowbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
House in Seattle - Enjoy this 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home with a private backyard. Full interior renovation with all new paint, flooring, lighting. Main floor is perfect for entertaining with a bright open floor plan, spacious living room & dining room with wood burning fireplace. Updated Kitchen with all new cabinets, counters, large island with breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs level has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a bonus room, perfect for an office or guest room. Oversized master bedroom with double closets, master bathroom and private entrance. Downstairs level features a large bedroom with private bath and built in wet bar and private entrance. Laundry room with full size washer dryer and bonus room. Full interior renovation with all new paint, flooring, lighting. Attached 2 car garage with built in cabinets and room for storage. Perfect location close to shopping, public transportation, Northgate Mall, freeway access and Downtown Seattle.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities & yard maintenance.
Application$43 per person. Available April 8th, First & Deposit.

Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/a93402e034

Real Property Associates, Inc.
7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115
www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4804611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 NE 95th St have any available units?
2516 NE 95th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 NE 95th St have?
Some of 2516 NE 95th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 NE 95th St currently offering any rent specials?
2516 NE 95th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 NE 95th St pet-friendly?
No, 2516 NE 95th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2516 NE 95th St offer parking?
Yes, 2516 NE 95th St does offer parking.
Does 2516 NE 95th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 NE 95th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 NE 95th St have a pool?
No, 2516 NE 95th St does not have a pool.
Does 2516 NE 95th St have accessible units?
No, 2516 NE 95th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 NE 95th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 NE 95th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2516 NE 95th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Orion
910 John Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity