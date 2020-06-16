2516 NE 95th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

House in Seattle - Enjoy this 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home with a private backyard. Full interior renovation with all new paint, flooring, lighting. Main floor is perfect for entertaining with a bright open floor plan, spacious living room & dining room with wood burning fireplace. Updated Kitchen with all new cabinets, counters, large island with breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs level has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a bonus room, perfect for an office or guest room. Oversized master bedroom with double closets, master bathroom and private entrance. Downstairs level features a large bedroom with private bath and built in wet bar and private entrance. Laundry room with full size washer dryer and bonus room. Full interior renovation with all new paint, flooring, lighting. Attached 2 car garage with built in cabinets and room for storage. Perfect location close to shopping, public transportation, Northgate Mall, freeway access and Downtown Seattle.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities & yard maintenance.

Application$43 per person. Available April 8th, First & Deposit.



Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/a93402e034



Real Property Associates, Inc.

7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115

www.rentseattle.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4804611)