Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

2509 13th Ave W

2509 13th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2509 13th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2509 13th Ave W Available 01/01/20 Modern 3 Bedroom Furnished Queen Anne Home - Light filled 3 bedroom home on the west slope of Queen Anne. Amazing views of Puget Sound fill this entire house. Home comes fully furnished with modern features and style. You will love entertaining in this open concept floor plan with high ceilings on upper level. Gas fireplace, surround sound audio, 2 car garage and fenced in side yard. This home has everything you will need and the location is great to shopping in Interbay, Queen Anne, Magnolia and Ballard. Quick access to SLU and Downtown Seattle.

12 month lease
Furnished Home
No Smoking

**Please call Eric at 425-835-2406 to view**

(RLNE4567083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 13th Ave W have any available units?
2509 13th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2509 13th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2509 13th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 13th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 2509 13th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2509 13th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2509 13th Ave W offers parking.
Does 2509 13th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 13th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 13th Ave W have a pool?
No, 2509 13th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2509 13th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2509 13th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 13th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 13th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 13th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 13th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
