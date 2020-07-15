All apartments in Seattle
2502 NW 92nd St
2502 NW 92nd St

2502 Northwest 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Northwest 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98117
North Beach-Blue Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
2502 NW 92nd St Available 02/08/20 VIEWS - Lovely upgraded home with a wonderful flow to the home. Walk in and enjoy lovely views of the water. Quality fixtures throughout the home and lots of natural materials. The owner will be using second garage for storage. We require that the tenant pay for utilities and take care of the yard maintenance. Tenant is required to clean the deck off every two weeks. We also require first, last, and deposit upon lease signing (last month's rent can be split into three equal payments with good credit/rental history.

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/fef74b5003
$45 application fee per adult
Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

(RLNE5410178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 NW 92nd St have any available units?
2502 NW 92nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 NW 92nd St have?
Some of 2502 NW 92nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 NW 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2502 NW 92nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 NW 92nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 NW 92nd St is pet friendly.
Does 2502 NW 92nd St offer parking?
Yes, 2502 NW 92nd St offers parking.
Does 2502 NW 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 NW 92nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 NW 92nd St have a pool?
No, 2502 NW 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2502 NW 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 2502 NW 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 NW 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 NW 92nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
