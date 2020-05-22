All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2500 Dexter Ave N #D
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

2500 Dexter Ave N #D

2500 Dexter Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Condo in Westlake - Welcome home to this Amazing Condo with 180 degree View of Lake Union, Mountains, and the City. Over 600 square foot Deck for Outdoor Living that flows seamlessly from the Living room, Dining room, and Master bedroom all with Grand views.Master has Walk-in Closet, Spa like Bathroom, its own access to the Deck and Large Windows to enjoy the View. Great open floor plan with Wood burning Fireplace, Wood floors, Eating bar, Granite counter tops, Pantry. Lots of Windows for great natural lighting, Three Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms. Third bedroom has a has a sliding door that allows the room to be used as a extension of the living room. Near Fremont & East Queen Anne. On Major Bus line, Bike Lane, Walking distance to City Life. One Reserved Parking spot in Secure Garage, Off Street and Street parking. Secure six unit building.
To schedule a showing please Lisa Casal at teamlisa@rpapm.com
Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in, Non-smoking. Pets case by case and subject to restriction with additional deposit. $45 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.

- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/dcaa35905f
- Quesitons: Call Lisa Casal 206-577-0581

For more information or other listings please see our website at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE4919648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Dexter Ave N #D have any available units?
2500 Dexter Ave N #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Dexter Ave N #D have?
Some of 2500 Dexter Ave N #D's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Dexter Ave N #D currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Dexter Ave N #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Dexter Ave N #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Dexter Ave N #D is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Dexter Ave N #D offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Dexter Ave N #D offers parking.
Does 2500 Dexter Ave N #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Dexter Ave N #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Dexter Ave N #D have a pool?
No, 2500 Dexter Ave N #D does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Dexter Ave N #D have accessible units?
No, 2500 Dexter Ave N #D does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Dexter Ave N #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Dexter Ave N #D does not have units with dishwashers.
