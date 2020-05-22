2500 Dexter Ave N #D

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Condo in Westlake - Welcome home to this Amazing Condo with 180 degree View of Lake Union, Mountains, and the City. Over 600 square foot Deck for Outdoor Living that flows seamlessly from the Living room, Dining room, and Master bedroom all with Grand views.Master has Walk-in Closet, Spa like Bathroom, its own access to the Deck and Large Windows to enjoy the View. Great open floor plan with Wood burning Fireplace, Wood floors, Eating bar, Granite counter tops, Pantry. Lots of Windows for great natural lighting, Three Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms. Third bedroom has a has a sliding door that allows the room to be used as a extension of the living room. Near Fremont & East Queen Anne. On Major Bus line, Bike Lane, Walking distance to City Life. One Reserved Parking spot in Secure Garage, Off Street and Street parking. Secure six unit building.

To schedule a showing please Lisa Casal at teamlisa@rpapm.com

Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in, Non-smoking. Pets case by case and subject to restriction with additional deposit. $45 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.



- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/dcaa35905f

- Quesitons: Call Lisa Casal 206-577-0581



For more information or other listings please see our website at www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE4919648)