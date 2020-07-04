2437 3rd Ave W

Amenities
Queen Anne Craftsman - Quintessential craftsman home ideally located on the top of Queen Anne hill and a short walk from everything upper Queen Anne has to offer. Excellent layout with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a den/office on the upper level. The master suite is spacious and can accommodate large furniture, including a king-sized bed. The spa-like en-suite master bath includes a soaking tub and dual vanity.
The lower-level guest suite, with second kitchen and media/living room, can serve wonderfully as a mother-in-law unit or nanny quarters. There is an additional bedroom and bathroom on the main level, just down the hall from the main living area. The living room is light and bright with large picture windows and a cozy gas fireplace.
Alley access to 3 car off-street parking spots and large storage bldg. The lovely back patio area enjoys Western exposure making it sunny and bright. It offers a great place for outdoor entertaining and is conveniently located just off of the kitchen. Walk to Queen Anne shops, restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, Coe elementary school and more. Easy commute to downtown Seattle by car or public transit.
Available NOW
Tenant responsible for utilities
Landlord will maintain landscaping
Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with $200/month pet rent
No smoking please
Move-in fees include:
$5,500 First month's rent
$5,500 Security deposit (less application fees)
Rental application criteria can be found here: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/
SHOWING RULES:
Showings by appointment only. Please contact Sarah at sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com.
No more than two people may be at the property at any one time; and
Those two persons must strictly follow social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") by remaining at least six feet apart at all times.
(RLNE5694713)