Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

2437 3rd Ave W

2437 3rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2437 3rd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
guest suite
hot tub
Queen Anne Craftsman - Quintessential craftsman home ideally located on the top of Queen Anne hill and a short walk from everything upper Queen Anne has to offer. Excellent layout with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a den/office on the upper level. The master suite is spacious and can accommodate large furniture, including a king-sized bed. The spa-like en-suite master bath includes a soaking tub and dual vanity.

The lower-level guest suite, with second kitchen and media/living room, can serve wonderfully as a mother-in-law unit or nanny quarters. There is an additional bedroom and bathroom on the main level, just down the hall from the main living area. The living room is light and bright with large picture windows and a cozy gas fireplace.

Alley access to 3 car off-street parking spots and large storage bldg. The lovely back patio area enjoys Western exposure making it sunny and bright. It offers a great place for outdoor entertaining and is conveniently located just off of the kitchen. Walk to Queen Anne shops, restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, Coe elementary school and more. Easy commute to downtown Seattle by car or public transit.

Available NOW
Tenant responsible for utilities
Landlord will maintain landscaping
Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with $200/month pet rent
No smoking please

Move-in fees include:
$5,500 First month's rent
$5,500 Security deposit (less application fees)
Rental application criteria can be found here: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

SHOWING RULES:
Showings by appointment only. Please contact Sarah at sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com.
No more than two people may be at the property at any one time; and
Those two persons must strictly follow social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") by remaining at least six feet apart at all times.

(RLNE5694713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 3rd Ave W have any available units?
2437 3rd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 3rd Ave W have?
Some of 2437 3rd Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 3rd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2437 3rd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 3rd Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 3rd Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2437 3rd Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2437 3rd Ave W offers parking.
Does 2437 3rd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 3rd Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 3rd Ave W have a pool?
No, 2437 3rd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2437 3rd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2437 3rd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 3rd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 3rd Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.

