All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2430 Wickstrom Pl SW
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

2430 Wickstrom Pl SW

2430 Wickstrom Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Admiral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2430 Wickstrom Place Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1BD/1BA on quiet street. 1 block off Alki Beach! - This retro style 1BR/1BA is located just 1 block off of Alki. The updated kitchen features all stainless steel appliances , new paint and a full size washer and dryer. Snuggle up to a fire using your rare pot belly wood burning stove. Take long walks on the beach and enjoy dinners at top rated restaurants. Applicant qualifications can be reviewed here: urbankey.com
Tenant(s) are responsible for all utility costs. Willing to consider 1 pet on a case-by-case basis, with additional deposit.

(RLNE5025004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW have any available units?
2430 Wickstrom Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW have?
Some of 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Wickstrom Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW offers parking.
Does 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW have a pool?
No, 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 Wickstrom Pl SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Rooster
900 NE 65th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University