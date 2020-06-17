2430 Wickstrom Pl SW

Amenities
Charming 1BD/1BA on quiet street. 1 block off Alki Beach! - This retro style 1BR/1BA is located just 1 block off of Alki. The updated kitchen features all stainless steel appliances , new paint and a full size washer and dryer. Snuggle up to a fire using your rare pot belly wood burning stove. Take long walks on the beach and enjoy dinners at top rated restaurants. Applicant qualifications can be reviewed here: urbankey.com
Tenant(s) are responsible for all utility costs. Willing to consider 1 pet on a case-by-case basis, with additional deposit.
(RLNE5025004)