Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2425 Montavista Place W Available 06/01/20 MAGNOLIA 5 BED, 3 BATH HOME WITH VIEWS TO ELLIOT BAY AND SEATTLE AVAILABLE NOW! - **$5,395/month rent (landscaping included) + utilities **

**5 bed, 3 bath, 2 car Garage, 2950 SF**

**First month's rent ($5,395) and security deposit ($5,395) due upon move in**

**NO PETS**

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

Classic and spacious Magnolia home on sought after Montavista Place. Perched above the famous Magnolia Boulevard, this beautiful home offers stunning views of Elliot Bay, the Seattle Skyline and Mount Rainier. Great floorplan, perfect for living and entertaining with oak floors throughout. The main floor offers an oversized living room with fireplace and French doors to deck and view, office/bedroom, open concept kitchen and dining room, half bath and storage. The upper floor hosts the master with en suite bathroom and private balcony with views, 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement has a great room with fireplace, potential bedroom or office space, work room with bench, laundry room with W/D, and bath among lots of storage.

This home is just a short walk to Magnolia village where you will find many restaurants and shops. Magnolia is also known for its excellent schools and great parks. Close to the home you will find Magnolia Boulevard walking path, Discovery Park, Viewpoint Park, Thorndyke Park, Elliot Bay Marina, Magnolia Playfield and Chittenden Locks.

This home has everything you could want and more. Email for showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5787963)