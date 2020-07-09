All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

2425 Montavista Place W

2425 Montavista Place West · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Montavista Place West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2425 Montavista Place W Available 06/01/20 MAGNOLIA 5 BED, 3 BATH HOME WITH VIEWS TO ELLIOT BAY AND SEATTLE AVAILABLE NOW! - **$5,395/month rent (landscaping included) + utilities **
**5 bed, 3 bath, 2 car Garage, 2950 SF**
**First month's rent ($5,395) and security deposit ($5,395) due upon move in**
**NO PETS**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
Classic and spacious Magnolia home on sought after Montavista Place. Perched above the famous Magnolia Boulevard, this beautiful home offers stunning views of Elliot Bay, the Seattle Skyline and Mount Rainier. Great floorplan, perfect for living and entertaining with oak floors throughout. The main floor offers an oversized living room with fireplace and French doors to deck and view, office/bedroom, open concept kitchen and dining room, half bath and storage. The upper floor hosts the master with en suite bathroom and private balcony with views, 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement has a great room with fireplace, potential bedroom or office space, work room with bench, laundry room with W/D, and bath among lots of storage.
This home is just a short walk to Magnolia village where you will find many restaurants and shops. Magnolia is also known for its excellent schools and great parks. Close to the home you will find Magnolia Boulevard walking path, Discovery Park, Viewpoint Park, Thorndyke Park, Elliot Bay Marina, Magnolia Playfield and Chittenden Locks.
This home has everything you could want and more. Email for showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Montavista Place W have any available units?
2425 Montavista Place W doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Montavista Place W have?
Some of 2425 Montavista Place W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Montavista Place W currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Montavista Place W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Montavista Place W pet-friendly?
No, 2425 Montavista Place W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2425 Montavista Place W offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Montavista Place W offers parking.
Does 2425 Montavista Place W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Montavista Place W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Montavista Place W have a pool?
No, 2425 Montavista Place W does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Montavista Place W have accessible units?
No, 2425 Montavista Place W does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Montavista Place W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Montavista Place W does not have units with dishwashers.

