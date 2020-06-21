All apartments in Seattle
2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529

2415 2nd Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2415 2nd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Contemporary, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo property rental in the urban Belltown neighborhood in Seattle. The property is furnished but can be rented as unfurnished. Enjoy the fitness centre, barbecue, 7th floor view deck, indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, and sauna. A concierge is also available to assist with booking reservations, arranging events, and many more!

The airy interior features laminate and carpet floors throughout the unit, 2 TVs, 2 leather sofas bed in the living room, and large windows that help brighten any room. The kitchen is complete with glossy countertops, ample cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Get a good night’s sleep in the cozy bedrooms which have 3 beds available and built-in closets. Provided with washer, dryer, portable A/C, and electric heating are installed. The exterior features a relaxing balcony with a view of the complex’s lovely courtyard.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and the HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Free underground parking for the unit below the building.

This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Regrade Park, Bell Street Park, Olympic Sculpture Park, and

(RLNE5726484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 have any available units?
2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 have?
Some of 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 currently offering any rent specials?
2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 is pet friendly.
Does 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 offer parking?
Yes, 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 does offer parking.
Does 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 have a pool?
Yes, 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 has a pool.
Does 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 have accessible units?
No, 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529 has units with dishwashers.
