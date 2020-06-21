2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge courtyard gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access sauna

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



Contemporary, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo property rental in the urban Belltown neighborhood in Seattle. The property is furnished but can be rented as unfurnished. Enjoy the fitness centre, barbecue, 7th floor view deck, indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, and sauna. A concierge is also available to assist with booking reservations, arranging events, and many more!



The airy interior features laminate and carpet floors throughout the unit, 2 TVs, 2 leather sofas bed in the living room, and large windows that help brighten any room. The kitchen is complete with glossy countertops, ample cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Get a good night’s sleep in the cozy bedrooms which have 3 beds available and built-in closets. Provided with washer, dryer, portable A/C, and electric heating are installed. The exterior features a relaxing balcony with a view of the complex’s lovely courtyard.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and the HOA fees.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Free underground parking for the unit below the building.



This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Regrade Park, Bell Street Park, Olympic Sculpture Park, and



