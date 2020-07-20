All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

2415 2nd Avenue #534

2415 2nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2415 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
2415 2nd Avenue #534 Available 07/01/19 Belltown Court Condo with Luxury Finishes, Two Bedroom/Two Bath - Prime Location - View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

Well-appointed corner unit at Belltown Court condominiums in the heart of Belltown. Spacious and well lit with bay windows in living area with peaceful outlook to tree-lined street. Kitchen features granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator and induction stovetop. Custom built-ins in master bathroom & the bedroom closet. 4-piece master bathroom w/ marble & stone tile. Balcony access from both dining room and master bedroom with Space Needle Views and views to Sound from master bedroom. Second bedroom/den has built in office shelving but can also be used as guest room/second bedroom. Second bath with shower. In-unit washer/dryer. Good wall spaces for artwork. Indoor swimming pool, hot tub & sauna, community room and business center. One reserved parking spot in secured garage. Rooftop terrace for barbecuing. Located just steps from award winning restaurants and Belltown nightlife.

~$50 / month per person for water, sewer, garbage.
~Tenants set up own electric account.
~Parking: $100 per month
~(Induction cooking requires appropriate cookware)

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

(RLNE4039756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
