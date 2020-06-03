All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2407 E Ward St B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2407 E Ward St B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2407 E Ward St B

2407 East Ward Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2407 East Ward Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Arboretum Escape - Furnished-Flexible Lease - Property Id: 160180

Fully furnished private 1 BR ground floor apartment right next to the Washington Arboretum. We love this historic home that represents the neighborhood characteristics, home to the San Francisco Opera sound engineer whose family has preserved this beautiful lot with lush greens and trees onsite, steps to the Japanese Garden, Capital Hill.

University of Washington is a couple of bus stops to the north, historic Madison Park is within walking distance.

Enjoy the newly renovated space with new granite shower, kitchen and new appliances.

Flexible lease terms
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160180
Property Id 160180

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5740914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 E Ward St B have any available units?
2407 E Ward St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 E Ward St B have?
Some of 2407 E Ward St B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 E Ward St B currently offering any rent specials?
2407 E Ward St B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 E Ward St B pet-friendly?
No, 2407 E Ward St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2407 E Ward St B offer parking?
No, 2407 E Ward St B does not offer parking.
Does 2407 E Ward St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2407 E Ward St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 E Ward St B have a pool?
No, 2407 E Ward St B does not have a pool.
Does 2407 E Ward St B have accessible units?
No, 2407 E Ward St B does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 E Ward St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 E Ward St B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University