2407 E Ward St B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Arboretum Escape - Furnished-Flexible Lease - Property Id: 160180



Fully furnished private 1 BR ground floor apartment right next to the Washington Arboretum. We love this historic home that represents the neighborhood characteristics, home to the San Francisco Opera sound engineer whose family has preserved this beautiful lot with lush greens and trees onsite, steps to the Japanese Garden, Capital Hill.



University of Washington is a couple of bus stops to the north, historic Madison Park is within walking distance.



Enjoy the newly renovated space with new granite shower, kitchen and new appliances.



Flexible lease terms

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160180

Property Id 160180



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5740914)