2400 8th Avenue N. #001

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Spacious Updated Condo with Beautiful Sweeping Views of Lake Union - This excellent 2 bed/2 bath condo is nestled in a quiet neighborhood on the east hill of Queen Anne, overlooking Lake Union, with 2 private balconies to enjoy the panoramic views. A 5 minute drive to downtown, Seattle Center, Ballard or Greenlake. A short walk to Amazon, Facebook or Google. This spacious condo is centralized to anywhere you want to go in Seattle.



This 2 story unit features an open floor plan with dramatic 16 foot ceilings and a gas fireplace. Take in water views from almost every room in the condo. Large kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, especially during the 4th of July fireworks at Gasworks Park.



Two bedrooms are king-size and there is a full bathroom on each floor. There is also an office/bedroom on the top floor and a large multi-purpose/den area on the first floor.



1 secure garage parking spot is included and building storage is available for additional cost. This condo building is well maintained and quiet--a great place to retreat and relax.



Tenant pays electric. G/W/S and gas included.



Pets OK with approval and additional deposit.



(RLNE5290329)