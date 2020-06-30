All apartments in Seattle
2400 8th Avenue N. #001
2400 8th Avenue N. #001

2400 8th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2400 8th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Updated Condo with Beautiful Sweeping Views of Lake Union - This excellent 2 bed/2 bath condo is nestled in a quiet neighborhood on the east hill of Queen Anne, overlooking Lake Union, with 2 private balconies to enjoy the panoramic views. A 5 minute drive to downtown, Seattle Center, Ballard or Greenlake. A short walk to Amazon, Facebook or Google. This spacious condo is centralized to anywhere you want to go in Seattle.

This 2 story unit features an open floor plan with dramatic 16 foot ceilings and a gas fireplace. Take in water views from almost every room in the condo. Large kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, especially during the 4th of July fireworks at Gasworks Park.

Two bedrooms are king-size and there is a full bathroom on each floor. There is also an office/bedroom on the top floor and a large multi-purpose/den area on the first floor.

1 secure garage parking spot is included and building storage is available for additional cost. This condo building is well maintained and quiet--a great place to retreat and relax.

Tenant pays electric. G/W/S and gas included.

Pets OK with approval and additional deposit.

(RLNE5290329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

