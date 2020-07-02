2345 Northeast 104th Way

Amenities

Lovely, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the peaceful Victory Heights neighborhood in Seattle.



The bright and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors in the kitchen and bedrooms, tile for the bathrooms and main entrance, and carpet in the living room. A nice kitchen with an island counter with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets or drawer storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The spacious bedrooms all have built-in closets. A washer and dryer are right by the kitchen. Electric heating is installed for climate control. The exterior features a patio, deck, and fenced backyard for outdoor activities or entertainment.



Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, electricity, and the low maintenance yard.



Feel free to use the attached garage, driveway, or on-street parking.



Pets are not permitted on the premises.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Nearby Parks: Victory Heights Playground, Meadowbrook Playfield Park, Sacajawea Playground, and Meadowbrook Pond.



No Pets Allowed



