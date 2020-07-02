All apartments in Seattle
2345 Northeast 104th Way

2345 Northeast 104th Way · No Longer Available
Location

2345 Northeast 104th Way, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Lovely, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the peaceful Victory Heights neighborhood in Seattle.

The bright and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors in the kitchen and bedrooms, tile for the bathrooms and main entrance, and carpet in the living room. A nice kitchen with an island counter with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets or drawer storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The spacious bedrooms all have built-in closets. A washer and dryer are right by the kitchen. Electric heating is installed for climate control. The exterior features a patio, deck, and fenced backyard for outdoor activities or entertainment.

Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, electricity, and the low maintenance yard.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=biN5AShmbBr

Additional Details:
Feel free to use the attached garage, driveway, or on-street parking.

Pets are not permitted on the premises.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Victory Heights Playground, Meadowbrook Playfield Park, Sacajawea Playground, and Meadowbrook Pond.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5771456)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Northeast 104th Way have any available units?
2345 Northeast 104th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 Northeast 104th Way have?
Some of 2345 Northeast 104th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Northeast 104th Way currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Northeast 104th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Northeast 104th Way pet-friendly?
No, 2345 Northeast 104th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2345 Northeast 104th Way offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Northeast 104th Way offers parking.
Does 2345 Northeast 104th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2345 Northeast 104th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Northeast 104th Way have a pool?
No, 2345 Northeast 104th Way does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Northeast 104th Way have accessible units?
No, 2345 Northeast 104th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Northeast 104th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2345 Northeast 104th Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
